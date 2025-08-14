‘Disgraceful Nonsense’: VIC Premier Slams The Australian’s ‘Ongoing Transphobic Campaign’

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has delivered a sharp rebuke to The Australian, accusing the right-wing broadsheet of pushing an “ongoing transphobic campaign” and misrepresenting the state’s Respectful Relationships program.

At a press conference this morning, Allan addressed a story published in The Australian yesterday, titled ‘School-to-clinic pipeline wrong’ which claimed that the Respectful Relationships program convinces children who are having everyday childhood or teenage difficulties that they are born in the wrong body, and encourages them to transition.

She dismissed the allegations outright:

“That’s just nonsense. It’s disgraceful nonsense. Seriously, this sort of ongoing attack on a program that is making a difference in kids’ lives should be stopped,” said the Premier. “It’s disgraceful reporting.”

Premier says The Australian ‘needs to stop’ its transphobic stories

“It’s hurtful when you consider that transgender kids are 15 times more likely to kill themselves,” the Premier continued. “We should be supporting them. We should be supporting them across our schools, across our society, across our community.

“The Australian needs to stop this ongoing campaign because it’s hurtful and harmful.”

When one member of the media scrum then brough up the Cass review, claiming it was “one of the most renowned reviews out there and well talked about,” to which the Premier clarified that there is a “difference between well-renowned and talked about… But anyway.”

“Perhaps I was not clear enough in my previous answer,” said Allan. “Transgender kids are 15 times more likely to kill themselves.”

Allan also took the opportunity to reiterate her government’s support for the program, describing it as an essential part of fostering safe and inclusive school environments, and helping to boost children’s resilience.

“Whether it’s across our schooling system or across our health system, supporting those kids and supporting those families should be a priority because it’s the right thing to do.

“What’s not right, not what’s not right, is this ongoing campaign to tear down programs that are about strengthening kids’ resilience.

“It’s about preventing bullying, protecting kids against future harm.”

Victoria’s Respectful Relationships initiative

LGBTQIA+ advocates have consistently defended the Respectful Relationships initiative, noting its role in addressing family violence, challenging harmful stereotypes, and promoting understanding between students. Allan’s comments add political weight to those defences and call into question the motives of coverage that targets trans and gender diverse young people.

Launched in Victorian schools in 2016, the Respectful Relationships program is designed to teach students about equality, consent, and healthy relationships. It addresses family violence prevention, gender equality, and emotional literacy, and is delivered across all year levels. The program does not promote or encourage gender transition; instead, it aims to build resilience, challenge stereotypes, and create a culture of respect for all students, regardless of gender identity or background.