Donald Trump Is Blaming US Budget Crisis On Transgender People

US President Donald Trump has gone on a lengthy rant on social media, blaming the transgender community for budget issues in the US.

The president took aim at the transgender community following failed attempts to negotiate with the Democrats.

It follows issues with the senate rejecting measures that would help fund the government through to the end of November.

Donald Trump blames transgender community

Donald Trump has been trying to avoid a budget crisis this week that could potentially see a federal government shut down.

The US president was reportedly set to have meetings with democratic lawmakers to help with the financial situation for the government yesterday.

However the president took to Truth Social where he posted a lengthy rant about a number of issues, one of those being the transgender community.

In his post the president mentioned transgender people three times, with a particular focus on the costs of transgender surgery.

“After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive” he began.

He claimed they wanted over a trillion dollars for free healthcare that would fund “illegal Aliens” and he alleged would “force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors.”

Donald Trump also claimed that the Minority Radical Left Democrats would “allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially create Transgender operations for everybody.”

He went on to post details about his election win and his desire to “make America great again” saying that “all Congressional Democrats want to do is enact Radical Left Policies that nobody voted for — High Taxes, Open Borders, No Consequences for Violent Criminals, Men in Women’s Sports, Taxpayer funded “TRANSGENDER” surgery, and much more.”

“We must keep the Government open, and legislate like true Patriots rather than hold American Citizens hostage, knowing that they want our now thriving Country closed” he continued.

“To the Leaders of the Democrat Party, the ball is in your court. I look forward to meeting with you when you become realistic about the things that our Country stands for” he concluded.

It’s not the first time Donald Trump has targeted the transgender community, the US President has made many comments about the community since taking office this year, including many legislative measures against them.

This has included altering passports of transgender people, a transgender military ban, banning transgender athletes from sport and much more.