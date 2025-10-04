Drag Race Down Under Could Be Heading Overseas

The cast of Drag Race Down Under Vs The World could be set for an international trip for the upcoming season.

While rumours about the upcoming season are still sparse, talk of the filming location for the next season is running rife.

After much criticism of the production standards in New Zealand for the last four seasons it seems production may be moving.

Drag Race Down Under Vs The World to film overseas

After much speculation following the finale of Drag Race Down Under season four it was recently confirmed that the franchise will return with their first Vs The World format.

The news followed much speculation about a rumoured fifth season which many pointed to possibly being an All Stars season instead.

Stan Australia confirmed that Michelle Visage will return as host for the new season alongside series stablemate Rhys Nicholson and season four winner Lazy Susan joining them on the judging panel.

Few other details have been released about the season with sources at Stan keeping details close to their chest.

However TV Tonight have stated this weekend that production is planning to leave New Zealand to film the upcoming season.

The outlet previously reported that World of Wonder were considering a move to the Gold Coast, however have announced those plans have changed.

They are now reporting that the upcoming season may be filming in Lisbon in Portugal instead.

If true it would be the first time one of the local English speaking seasons has filmed outside of their region, with US, UK and Canada all filming in their home countries.

However other seasons such as Global All Stars were allegedly filmed in Columbia in the same studios as Germany, Mexico and and Brazil.

While the move is not yet confirmed it could be an attempt to raise production standards for the show which fans have long since criticised since the launch of Drag Race Down Under.

The move could also serve as a cost cutting measure, increasing production standards, prize money or the calibre of contestants.

No queens have been confirmed or even rumoured for the upcoming season as yet, instead rumours have focused on the upcoming All Stars 11 season, with an alleged cast list already leaked.

Drag Race Down Under Vs The World will air on Stan in Australia.