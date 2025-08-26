Drag Race Down Under Officially Returns With New Vs The World Format

After much speculation Drag Race Down Under is officially set to return with Stan announcing the upcoming Drag Race Down Under Vs The World.

Stan Australia have today released a few small details of the upcoming show.

With one special guest judge at the helm.

Drag Race Down Under officially returns

For months fans have been speculating about the fate of Drag Race Down Under with many wondering if it was returning.

After what was arguably one of the best seasons of the franchise, fans were certainly wanting more.

With no new season rumoured to have been filmed earlier this year and no casting call the fate of the show seemed hanging in the air.

However earlier this year rumours of an all stars seasons started to float through the drag community, but little had been heard since.

In another unique twist the next season will instead be Drag Race Down Under Vs The World Stan Australia said in a statement today.

“The series will deliver a fresh global twist on the classic Drag Race format and a star studded guest judge line up. Get ready for new looks, louder drama, and legendary lip-syncs as the battle for global drag dominance begins” they said in a statement.

In welcome news for the series Michelle Visage will again return as host for the season.

Visage will be joined by returning judge Rhys Nicholson with the pair joined by the legendary winner of season four, Lazy Susan on the judging panel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan. (@stanaustralia)

Michael Healy the Executive Director of Entertainment Content Commissioningfor Nine Entertainment welcomed the exciting news for the franchise.

“After four incredible seasons of Drag Race Down Under, we’re delighted to bring back our Aussie drag fan-favourites and unleash them onto the world stage” he said.

“With a formidable and familiar panel, and the reigning queen Lazy Susan joining the esteemed judges’ desk, Drag Race Down Under vs The World will showcase the extraordinary talent we have in Australia and give local audiences a front-row seat to watch our queens shine globally.”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founders, are excited for another expansion of the Drag Race universe.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand the Drag Race legacy” they said,

“We are going totally Glocal as local legends face off against global icons. Down Under vs The World promises a season packed with unfiltered moments, fashion, and lip syncs that will leave no lash unglued.”

There is no official release date for the upcoming season, Stan have announced it will simply be “coming soon.”

The news follows the recent cast announcement for Drag Race UK season seven.

As well as our very own season two alumni, Ivory Glaze appearing on Slaysian Royale, currently airing.

With Gabriella Labucci also rumoured to have filmed Drag Race UK Vs The World, it looks set to be a huge year for our Down Under queens!

How the big question remains, which of our Down Under queens will get the call to return?

Kween Kong has already returned for Global All Stars and Hannah Conda & Anita Wig’lit have returned for both UK and Canada Vs The World respectively, so who is next?

Stay tuned for more updates as they come to hand.