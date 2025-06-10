Drag Race Star Adore Delano Shares Health Update After Falling Off Stage During Show

Shocking footage has circulated this weekend of Drag Race alumni and trans icon Adore Delano falling offstage during a performance at PrideFest Milwaukee.

In the video Delano is seen falling from what appeared to be several metres high onto the concrete below.

However the star has taken to social media to let her fans know that she is fine after the fall.

Adore Delano falls off stage mid performance

In footage that has been widely circulate online Adore Delano is seen suffering a very shocking fall.

Whilst performing on stage the singer walks backwards before stepping over the edge and falling to the ground below, dragging some of the stage equipment with her.

The stage appears to be at almost two metres off the ground with Delano falling onto the hard concrete below.

A shocked Adore Delano takes a moment to compose herself as fans call for security to assist her, but despite the height of the fall she appears unharmed in the video.

Within thirty seconds of the fall she is hoisted back onto stage by a security guard where she continues singing for the crowd seemingly unphased by her accident.

@starpromx Adore Delano sufre estrepitosa caída durante su presentación en el Pride de Milwaukee 😬 Ella está bien y siguió cantando luego del golpe 😬 ♬ sonido original – STARPRO Entertainment

Following the incident Delano took to social media talk about it with her fans.

“Let’s talk about the fall that happened at Milwaukee PrideFest a couple of days ago. I know it’s all over the internet” she in the video posted on the weekend.

She revealed that although there are no broken bones she has suffered bruising and damage to her ribs after having the wind knocked out of her during the fall.

“People have been asking me if I’m OK, if I’m bruised up. The answer is yes, I am OK, and yes I am bruised up.”

“I hit my head a little bit. I took blows to the ribs. The majority of the pain was in my ribs. The problem with that is I’m a live singer. I did lay there for a second because I had to catch my breath. I had the wind knocked out of me.”

She also confirmed that she did not see the stage end during her performance, partly owing to the fact it was a T stage setup.

In the rest of the one minute video she praises her sobriety for not incurring more injuries in the fall and thanks her fans for their concern, maintaining that the show must go on.

“I’m a professional. She’s a vet, she will get up, she will finish her thirty minute set and come back in an hour and give you a second set” she said.