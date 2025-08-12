Drag Race UK Season Seven Is Officially Ready To Slay

It seems hardly a moment has passed since the crowning of Drag Race UK Season six winner Kyran Thrax and now a new season is officially ready to drop.

In what was a surprise to many the first teaser trailer for season seven dropped this week with a promise of meeting the newest batch of queens soon.

However many were expecting an entirely different announcement.

Drag Race UK was not the announcement we expected

Just as fans were starting to pine for their latest Drag Race fix, Drag Race UK have stepped in to save the day.

With Ginger Minj our newly crowned All Stars 10 winner our screens have been absent of some fresh Drag Race content and fans have been scrambling for the tea on a rumoured All Stars 11 cast.

Even though the Philippines Slaysian Royale All Stars is ready to drop this week, World of Wonder is giving us even more.

Taking to social media they teased that Drag Race UK season seven is officially “coming soon.”

In a cheeky video, similar to the usual season teaser the official accounts have dropped an eight second clip that shows some tight close ups of arms, legs and other parts of our upcoming queens.

“Start your engines, racers!”

“Meet The Queens of #DragRaceUK S7 premieres August 22.”

Start your engines, racers! 💖 Meet The Queens of #DragRaceUK S7 premieres August 22: https://t.co/TM8sLXk5hS RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 7 is coming soon:

🌎 @wowpresentsplus worldwide (ex. UK & Canada)

🇬🇧 @bbcthree (UK only) pic.twitter.com/FFhJz7CNxd — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) August 11, 2025

And just like that fans are left to speculate the details as to when the new season will air, however many were questioning what happened to the other UK spin off they were waiting for.

Back in December the rumour mill was in overdrive with speculation about a potential third season of Drag Race UK Vs The World, rumoured to feature one of our Down Under queens.

So much so that a full rumoured cast list had dropped (and changed many times) with strong speculation that filming was taking place in January 2025.

With filming having potentially wrapped so long ago many fans were expecting this to be the next announcement.

The second season of UK Vs The World, which saw Tia Kofi take the crown, dropped in February 2024 and was followed by UK season six in September 2024, leading many to believe fans would see the same order for the following two seasons.

However there has been no official confirmation from BBC or World Of Wonder for a third season of UK Vs The World as yet, leaving fans to wonder if it has indeed happened.

In recent weeks there has also been much speculation of a UK All Stars season, which after six seasons seemed like a likelihood for the franchise, however despite much speculation this rumour has also seen no new announcements.

In the meantime fans are continuing to eat up the current french All Stars season which is serving all the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent we’ve come to expect.

And back here in Australia, after a very successful fourth season fans are still left scratching our heads as to whether Drag Race Down Under will get a fifth season, after rumours of a potential All Stars season seem to have officially fizzled.

Drag Race UK season seven is expected to air on Stan in Australia, but an official announcement is yet to be made.