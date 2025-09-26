Drag Race UK Season Seven Reveals The Power Of The Lucky Cow

Drag Race UK Season Seven has officially landed in Australia, featuring twelve new queens and a gag worthy new twist.

The latest batch of queens have officially sashayed into the work room for the latest sickening season as they serve up some of the UK’s best drag.

Drag Race UK Serves Season Seven Surprises

As they launched their seventh season this week World Of Wonder proved that Drag Race UK still has plenty of unique talent to offer the world.

Fresh off crowning Kyran Thrax as the winner of season six, the seventh season is now airing on Stan in Australia.

The first episode of the latest season kicked off with a small tribute to the late season one winner, The Vivienne.

Before the queens entered the work room producers counted back the previous winners of the series before resting on a series of iconic flash backs to The Vivienne and her time on the show.

Following the work room entrances the latest batch of queens were tasked with their first maxi challenge, featuring some big names from the UK, US and international seasons.

Showcasing their personality and fashion skills the queens were tasked with being interviewed on the pink carpet for the “Brit Gala.”

However conducting the interviews were Drag Race royalty including UK season one runner up Baga Chipz, UK Vs The World finalist Marina Summers, US season 16 finalist Plane Jane, Global All Stars contestant Tessa Testicle and All Stars 9 winner Angeria Paris Van Michaels.

Following what was a slightly awkward first challenge for the queens they returned to the workroom to prepare for the runway where they prepared to represent their hometowns.

After the queens delivered an interesting variety of outfits (no spoilers here!) Rupaul delivered the shocking twist of the season, The Lucky Cow.

Similarly to Canada’s Drag Race who introduced The Gold Beaver, a tool for the top queen to save a bottom queen from the elimination, The Lucky Cow has a different power.

Each week the queens will return to the work room to vote to save one of the three bottom queens from elimination, however the result will not be revealed until after the lip sync decision,but only two queens will lip sync for their life.

Effectively the votes become null and void in the event the queens select the one person already chosen to be safe prior to the lip sync or if they have chosen the queen who goes on to win it.

Much like the golden chocolate bars of season fourteen, The Lucky Cow is the hail Mary for any queen who finds themselves being told to sashay away, should their name be revealed they will live to slay another day, all thanks to The Lucky Cow.

Not being dramatic but I would die for the lucky cow #DRUK #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/IQgb0mP2et — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) September 25, 2025

So just who was in the top and who faced the chop on episode one?

You’l have to watch and see.

Drag Race UK Season seven airs on Stan in Australia weekly.