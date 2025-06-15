Drag Race Winner Monét X Change Joins Very Queer Cast Of The Traitors

Drag Race All Stars winner Monét X Change is leading a very queer cast on the latest season of The Traitors in the US.

The Drag Race star joins other queer icons from shows such as Survivor, The Bachelor and Masterchef.

However fellow Drag Race and The Traitors Alumni Peppermint is calling out the show for their lack of trans inclusion.

The Traitors reveal iconic queer contestants

The Traitors has fast become a widely popular reality television show with international spin offs in multiple countries.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Traitors, the concept of the show is relatively simple.

A group of contestants gather in a castle in the Scottish highlands to compete in a series of challenges working towards winning a cash prize.

However whilst most of the contestants are working together as “Faithfuls” a small handful are selected as “Traitors” working secretly to eliminate their fellow competitors in the hopes of making it to the end of the competition undetected and taking home the cash prize.

Whilst early casting for the US version started with everyday Americans it has quickly shifted to a celebrity casting format reaping their contestants from a host of different hit reality television shows.

In particular recent casting has been incredibly queer with season three casting the likes of Bob The Drag Queen (Drag Race), Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Ivar Mountbatten (The Gay Royal), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor) and more.

And of course the show is hosted by the super camp and fabulous Alan Cumming who has slayed his job as host on the show, stealing the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Television host out from under Rupaul.

The official cast for season four, announced by Peacock has revealed another super queer cast.

Monét X Change is following in the footsteps of her sibling Bob The Drag Queen, announced as the only Drag Race contestant in the season.

She is joined by Kristen Kish, the first ever out lesbian woman to win Top Chef in America, she later went on to host the show.

Colton Underwood also joins the very queer cast, after his three appearances in The Bachelor franchise including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and his own season of The Bachelor. Following his Bachelor run Colton came out as gay and went on to star in Coming Out Colton and win the show Beyond The Edge.

Openly gay Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir also joins season four, Weir has become an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community since coming out.

Yam Yam won hearts around the world when he took home the title of sole Survivor on season 44 of the show, making him one of only five queer contestants to win the show.

They are joined by a range of contestants from shows including Big Brother, The Real Housewives franchises and more.

Peppermint speaks out about trans inclusion.

Drag Race alumni Peppermint made history as the first trans contestant on the show in season two, however she was the first contestant eliminated from the show.

She has gone on to actively campaign for better transgender representation on reality TV, penning an open letter with Frankie Grande, which was published by GLAAD.

Following the announcement of the Season four cast of The Traitors Peppermint has issued a new statement reflecting on the lack of trans representation on season four.

“The Traitors is one of my favorite television shows. Some of my favorites are on this season…I’m so glad they cast Monét, she’s going to be fantastic!” she wrote.

“I was hopeful to see more inclusion with the new cast, but after the current administration’s threats to punish those who include trans people in their respective industries — everything from healthcare and beyond — I knew many would fall in line.”

“I’ve called upon producers and casting directors to be more inclusive, hoping someone would be brave. I know Alan Cumming understands the importance of trans inclusion especially in this time and I’m hopeful more people in the industry we’ll take the next opportunity.”

The Traitors Season Four is currently filming in Scotland.