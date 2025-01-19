Drag Race Winner Posts Pole And The Internet Goes Wild

Canada’s Drag Race season four winner Venus has sent the internet into thirsty chaos over the weekend.

The Drag Race star followed through on a promise they posted online prior to the finale.

Now thousands are responding to the racy picture online.

Drag Race Winner Bares All

It’s been a year since Venus won Canada’s Drag Race and they are making sure we won’t forget them anytime soon.

When season five debuted in November Venus took to X (Twitter) promising their followers they would “post pole” following their step down at the end of the season.

After my step down I’ll post pole — Venus (@legallyvenus) November 27, 2024

And of course fans were eating it up, whether they believed it or not.

@canadasdragrace release all the episode NOW — A Kandy Muse Stan (@AKandyMuseStan) November 27, 2024

However true to their word when season five aired the grand finale on the weekend, which featured Venus as part episode, they took to X to follow through on the promise.

Without comment Venus dropped the X rated picture after the episode, without comment, to their 21,000+ followers on X and it wasn’t long before the Drag Race fandom collectively lost their minds.

The post quickly amassed 17,000 likes and 1,400 retweets and of course a sea of thirsty comments from fans and fellow queens around the world.

Me after @legallyvenus posted pole on main pic.twitter.com/ya42DoG96G — Aurora Matrix 🔥🐉 (@AuroraMatrix) January 19, 2025

“i’m season 5 and i’m looking to be gagged… literally” quipped Lemon, winning of Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World season two.

“Penis with a venus” wrote Marina Summers from Drag Race UK Vs The World.

Even Season twelve winner Jaida Essence-Hall was getting in on the comments as was season sixteen contestant Dawn.

Venus your dick has broken my internet today. Not mad, just saying👀. @legallyvenus — Jaida Essence Yee-Hall Yall!!!! (@jaidaehall) January 18, 2025

Drag race episode distracted from the fact that Venus posted hog can we all please give a round of applause for all of THAT — Dawn 🌙 (@upuntil_dawn) January 18, 2025

Venus seemed to be enjoying the attention interacting with their friends and fans and sharing some of the more entertaining responses and making more of their own.

Celebrating my c🍩ck being free pic.twitter.com/GGZUB8dUSj — Venus (@legallyvenus) January 18, 2025

Dying to know just what all the fuss is about? You can see the full “pole shot” online here.

Just what Venus plans to post next remains to be seen, however if rumours are to be believed fans could be seeing more of the star in the future.

Venus is rumoured to be competing in the upcoming All Stars 10 after they cancelled a US appearance during the alleged time of filming the series last year.