Drag Race Winner Spankie Jackzon Has Officially Sold Her Sceptre To Fund Community Project

After weeks of intrigue, offers, and speculation, Drag Race Down Under winner Spankie Jackzon has confirmed she has officially sold her glittering sceptre – a key part of her Drag Race prize package – for her full asking price of $10,000.

And the reason behind the sale? Nothing short of fabulous.

That cash is now going directly towards fuelling her lifelong dream: building The Jackzon Effect, a bold and unapologetic community arts space in her hometown of Palmerston North, New Zealand.

“It’s done. The sceptre is sold”

Taking to social media to share the news with her fans, Spankie wrote:

“After a few weeks and many offers, it has now found its new home. paying the 10k goal… I am beyond grateful to this person for their support and their belief in me.. the same goes for all of you.

“To the icon who bought it, THANK YOU. You didn’t just buy a sparkly stick ( which some may see it as). You invested in way more than that! Joy, freedom, and confidence..

While it is hard, I sold my Drag Race Down Under sceptre as it’s the only thing I have of value, to fund something bigger than the crown, bigger than some win, something I dreamed about since I was a kid. I didn’t dream of winning drag race. I dreamed of owning a theatre, making shows, bringing joy, and entertaining the world.”

That dream? Creating a chaotic, colourful, joy-soaked community art and performance space for the local community in Palmerston North. She is renovating an old mechanic’s workshop, and transforming it into a stunning community art and performance centre called The Jackzon Effect.

Community first, sparkle second

In her earlier interview with Star Observer where she first revealed details about selling the sceptre, Spankie shared that selling the sceptre wasn’t an easy decision – but it was the right one.

“Parting with my RuPaul’s Drag Race winner’s sceptre isn’t something I ever imagined,” she shared with Star Observer‘s Michael James. “It represents one of the most powerful moments in my life not just a win on a TV show, but the triumph of a small-town kid who refused to give up.”

“But now, it’s time for it to help build something even bigger.”

The sale, she explains speaking again to Star, will now her both financial breathing room and creative momentum.

“Selling the sceptre will allow me financial breathing room, so the rent [is] all paid for the next few months so I can focus on getting the studio space the way I want it.

“Stage one is just about to complete. Stage two is a much bigger job but I’m going to create something incredible.”

Who bought it the sceptre from Spankie Jackzon?

While Spankie wouldn’t yet reveal to Star who the mystery buyer of the sceptre is, she teased that it will remain ‘down under’.

“For those wanting to know [who purchased it], you’ll have to wait and see. The main thing is I wanted somebody who would cherish it for what it means and also it will stay Down Under… but more on that later.”

She also took time to thank her supporters — and even her critics — for being part of the journey.

“Thank you so much for your lovely comments and your hateful ones.”

For fans wondering if this marks the end of Spankie’s drag reign — fear not.

“I believe in my next step and there’s still plenty of incredible things coming still,” she tells Star Observer. “And I can’t wait to welcome people into my world to feel a little less lonely, a little more confident, and with a whole lot more joy.”

“Don’t worry, I’ve still got the crown. And I’m not done yet. Brace yourself. You’re about to feel the full Jackzon Effect.”