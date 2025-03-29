Drag Sitcom Smoggie Queens Releases In Australia, Season Two Confirmed

The heartwarming new sitcom Smoggie Queens is now available to stream in Australia.

Featuring Michelle Visage this loveable new show about a misfit group of drag queens and their friends has now been renewed for a second season.

Smoggie Queens now available to stream down under

Ever since Smoggie Queens was released in November 2024 aussies have been waiting to get their first look at this camp new British comedy.

Now the wait is over with the hit show streaming on Australian screens on Binge.

The British sitcom written and created by Middlesbrough native Phil Dunning follows the lives of drag queens “Mam” and “Dickie” their new “baby gay” Stewart and their friends.

For those unfamiliar with the term, Smoggie generally refers to people from the Teesside area of North East England, known for its smog and pollution, it’s also used as a bit of a slur, something akin to calling some a bogan from “pick your suburb” in Australia.

Airing on the BBC Smoggie Queens is a camp, cheeky deadpan comedy full of laugh out loud moments and characters that you will fall in love with.

“Mam” is the matriarch of the group, a much older queen who takes care of her misfit group of friends, her loveable yet fierce energy carries the show providing the love and light that keeps it afloat.

On the other hand “Dickie” is down right ridiculous, self centred and completely deluded the 37 year old (don’t you dare call him 38), he anchors much of the comedy of the program as he navigates the break up with his gorgeous boyfriend/co-worker Harrison.

Twenty Three year old Stewart has recently been welcomed to the group after Mam found him alone at a gay bar, the affable, sweet and naive young gay was raised by his grandmother, never watched TV, never used Grindr or kissed a boy.

The dynamic between the three works well, between Mam’s caring nature, Dickie’s callous take downs of Stewart and Stewart being completely oblivious to the world around him they deliver plenty of entertainment.

They are joined by the equally hilarious and loveable Lucinda, the unlucky in love straight girl and the loveable Sal stuck in an unhappy relationship with her extremely unlikeable girlfriend Danni.

From messy break ups to a murder mystery party gone wrong, a decades old drag feud and more the story lines are entertaining and over the top, pretty much everything you want from a drag queen sitcom.

Plus there’s even an appearance from everyone’s favourite Drag Race judge Michelle Visage who appears as office worker Elaine in two episodes.

Fans have been lapping up the show and at only six episodes have been keen to see more.

10 minutes in and Smoggie Queens has me. Cancel the plans, this might be the best sitcom since someone thought “what if the vicar was funny?”! pic.twitter.com/SIIBnLVIeK — Ian Timbrell (@ITimbrell) January 20, 2025

I ADORE this show and I’m so happy it found an audience. If you haven’t watched #SmoggieQueens yet, do yourself a favour and binge all 6 episodes before season 2 arrives. It’s such a uniquely British take on queerness that feels like it’s really doing something new onscreen 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/JpYLb63Nzx — David Opie @ BFI Flare (@DavidOpie) March 24, 2025

Smoggie Queens was and will continue to be marvellous. A great return to some absolutely bizarre comedy. https://t.co/ubhIW0uRqv — Patrick Spelman (@flippflop) March 24, 2025

Just rewatched Smoggie Queens 📺 what a cracking little comedy series 👏🏻 I hope it gets another series ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IxZ2HRzPNZ — Lewis Shaw (@LewisShawDesign) March 22, 2025

Now their prayers have been answered with BBC announcing the show has been picked up for a second season.

BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie said of the news “Smoggie Queens is back-along with the wigs, the big laughs, and the brilliantly chaotic energy that made us fall in love with Dickie and the gang. This show is something special.”

Hat Trick boss Jimmy Mulville also said “We all need a feel-good, laugh out loud show to watch, so thank God Smoggie Queens is coming back.”

Smoggie Queens is now streaming on Binge in Australia.