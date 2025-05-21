Drag Stars Launch Pop Royale On The Gold Coast For Pride Month

Gold Coast News What's on
Michael James
May 21, 2025
Drag Stars Launch Pop Royale On The Gold Coast For Pride Month
Image: Image: Supplied
Get ready to enjoy the very first Pop Royale, Pride Edition at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast as they celebrate Gold Coast Pride this June.

Join these four stunning Queens, as they tear apart the stage at Metabar, Coolangatta on the 13th of June in a battle of the Pop Icons.

ItsTealyXo representing Lady Gaga.
Luna D’Lux representing Ariana Grande.
Nikita Nessence representing Beyoncé.
Elle Would representing Britney Spears.
Come for a fantastic night and cheer on your favourite icon as these glitzy girls defend their honour!
Watch as these diva’s turn it out and tear up the stage with some iconic performances from some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Who will come out on top, can they change your mind ? Thats for you to decide !

Grab your Tickets online and join in for all the Gold Coast Pride celebrations.
When: Friday June 13, 7:30pm – 11:30pm
Where: Metabar, 64 Griffith St, Coolangatta, Gold Coast
Pop Royale
Image: Supplied

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Diamond Drag Brunch Set To Dazzle In Brisbane This June
May 21, 2025 | Michael James

Diamond Drag Brunch Set To Dazzle In Brisbane This June
Brisbane News What's on
Media Watch Reviews Myth About Kids Identifying As Cats And Dogs In Schools, Again
May 21, 2025 | Michael James

Media Watch Reviews Myth About Kids Identifying As Cats And Dogs In Schools, Again
National News New South Wales News News
Two Men Jailed For Using Grindr In Robberies Across Sydney
May 21, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Two Men Jailed For Using Grindr In Robberies Across Sydney
New South Wales News News
Straight Kylie Minogue Fan Roasted For Telling Kylie Her Concert Was ‘Too Woke & Gay’
May 21, 2025 | Michael James

Straight Kylie Minogue Fan Roasted For Telling Kylie Her Concert Was ‘Too Woke & Gay’
Celebrity Entertainment International Music News
There’s No Place Like Shepparton: Goulburn Valley Pride Celebrates 20 Years with Dazzling Emerald Ball
May 21, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

There’s No Place Like Shepparton: Goulburn Valley Pride Celebrates 20 Years with Dazzling Emerald Ball
News Victorian News
GayBar MidWinter Party with a Purpose
May 21, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

GayBar MidWinter Party with a Purpose
Scene Sydney What's on