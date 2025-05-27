First Openly Gay NBA Player Marries His Partner

Jason Collins, the first openly gay NBA player has married his long term partner Brunson Green.

The two wed in a beautiful ceremony with close friends and family and some fabulous entertainment in Austin, Texas.

Jason Collins and Brunson Green tie the knot

American professional NBA player Jason Collins made history in 2013 when he publicly came out as gay.

Following the conclusion of the 2012 – 2013 season he made the public announcement in an interview.

When he went on to play again in 2014 he became “the first publicly gay athlete to play in any of four major North American pro sports leagues.” before retiring from the sport later that year.

He received widespread praise and support when he came out, with many high profile basketball players speaking up to support him.

At the time when he came out in an interview Sports Illustrated Jason Collins stated his intention to keep his private life personal, but did state that he was single at the time.

Later in 2014 Collins began dating Brunson Green, a film producer, the pair have been together ever since.

Brunson is known for his work on films such as The Journeyman, Pretty Ugly People, and The Help.

Taking to Instagram the former NBA star revealed the pair had officially tied the knot recently as he shared a series of images taken by the guests at the ceremony online.

Images showed the two exchanging vows in a beautiful private ceremony as their friends and family looked on.

This was followed by joyous images of the guests celebrating together at the reception.

One video also showed a pair of local drag queens Nadine Hughes and Alysha Pretty performing for the happy crowd at the rehearsal dinner the night before with a hilarious rendition of A Whole New World.

Jason Collins and Brunson Green became engaged at the Los Angeles Lakers Pride Night in 2023.