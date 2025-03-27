Former Liberal MP Rory Amon Charged Over Meeting 13-Year-Old On Gay Dating App

Former New South Wales Liberal MP Rory Amon is facing serious child sex offence charges, with court documents revealing that he allegedly contacted a 13-year-old boy on a “gay hook-up website” before engaging in sexual activity with him.

The 35-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges and is awaiting trial.

Details of the Allegations against Rory Amon

Court documents, released by the NSW District Court on Wednesday, outline allegations that Rory Amon engaged in sexual activities with the complainant during two separate meetings in a car park’s bathroom in mid-2017.

The former Pittwater MP was unsuccessful in his bid to vary his bail conditions, which would have allowed him to change his residence.

According to the Crown’s statement, the complainant, who was 13 at the time, created an anonymous profile on a dating platform, where he lied about his age due to the platform’s restrictions on underage users.

The documents allege that Rory Amon, then aged between 27 and 28, initiated communication with the complainant, later moving their conversations to Snapchat, where explicit images and videos were reportedly exchanged.

While the complainant initially believed Amon to be in his early 20s, he later understood him to be 17.

The complainant, in turn, falsely claimed to be 15.

The Crown’s case suggests that Amon may have been the first to suggest an in person meeting, allegedly picking up the teenager before engaging in sexual acts with him in a secluded bathroom within a car park.

Amon is accused of returning for a second meeting weeks later, allegedly bringing a towel to place on the bathroom floor.

Following the alleged encounters, the complainant reportedly felt “scared and ashamed.”

He disclosed the incidents to a teacher but was reluctant to provide details at the time.

Between 2019 and 2020, the complainant reconnected with Amon on Snapchat in an attempt to rationalise the alleged incidents, with both parties allegedly exchanging explicit content once again.

A full police report was made in June 2022, after which the complainant alleged that Amon attempted to re-engage him in sexual activity through messages on Grindr, using different accounts. These messages reportedly continued until December 2022.

Amon’s attempt to alter his bail conditions was denied by the court, citing concerns for the complainant’s safety and allegations of harassment during the police investigation.

Judge David Scully SC ruled that the complainant had significant ties to the area in which Amon sought to relocate, including employment and personal relationships, and expressed fear for his safety.

Amon, who had signed a lease for a property without prior court approval, now faces potential financial penalties if he cannot move. His trial remains pending.

Rory Amon, a solicitor specialising in family law, served as a councillor on the Northern Beaches Council from 2017 to 2023 before being elected to the NSW Legislative Assembly as the Liberal MP for Pittwater in March 2023.

He briefly held the position of Shadow Assistant Minister for Youth, Housing, and Planning before resigning from parliament in August 2024 following the charges.

Amon was known for his conservative political stance and Christian background, having attended Covenant Christian School and Knox Grammar School before studying law at Macquarie University.

He was also involved in community service as a volunteer firefighter and rugby referee.

His resignation triggered the 2024 Pittwater by-election, in which independent candidate Jacqui Scruby claimed victory.