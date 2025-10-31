Former MP Gareth Ward Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Two Men

Former New South Wales MP Gareth Ward has been sentenced to a prison term of five years and nine months after being found guilty in July of sexually abusing two men.

The 44-year-old was sentenced on Friday by judge Kara Shead in the Parramatta district court, appearing via video link from Cessnock prison, where he has been awaiting sentencing.

Shead said Ward had acted “callous and predatory manner” towards the two men he assaulted, both of whom he met through his position in government.

In July, Ward was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, stemming from separate incidents involving an 18 year old in 2013 and a 24 year old in 2015.

Shead said that Ward knew the 24-year-old had voiced his non-consent, telling the court, “The offender knew that the victim was suffering discomfort and pain yet continued with the sexual intercourse until he achieved sexual satisfaction.”

Ward was sentenced to a maximum term of five years and nine months with a non-parole period of three years and nine months, backdated to late July 2025, which could see him released in April 2029.

Accusations against him first emerged when Ward was families, communities and disability services minister under Gladys Berejiklian’s leadership. He resigned from the Liberal Party in 2021, returning to parliament after he was re-elected as an independent in 2023.

Men abused by Ward praised for their courage

The victim-survivors were praised for their “courage and strength” in coming forward, both dialling into court via audiovisual link.

“Each of the victims suffered emotional and psychological harms at the hands of the offender, and the consequences of that harm have reverberated throughout their lives for more than a decade,” Shead said.

A statement from one of the men Ward assaulted was read to the court on his behalf during the sentencing hearing.

He had recently turned 18 when Ward indecently assaulted him three times in 2013, leading to debilitating drug and alcohol abuse issues in an attempt to cope.

“I was fearful Gareth would get to me before I had a chance to give evidence. And I felt the need to watch my back wherever I went,” he wrote.

“This constant fear has taken away my joy for life for years.”

During his sentencing hearing, Ward’s barrister David Campbell told Shead he should receive a lesser sentence because of his “enormous fall from grace as a result of the convictions”, but the crown argued that the fall had been “triggered by his own actions”.

Earlier, Campbell said Ward was at risk of “physical violence or otherwise” in custody due to his public status, but this was dismissed.

In August, Ward resigned as the independent MP for Kiama less than two hours before his former colleagues were set to expel him, after seeking an injunction from the Supreme Court in an effort to block parliament from expelling him.

