Fury As Singer Halsey Groped By Fans On Stage

Fans have shared their fury at footage shared online showing singer Halsey being groped on stage.

The bisexual singer was performing on stage during her Back to Badlands tour in the US when then incident took place.

Now the footage is going viral with fans calling it “ubelievable.”

Halsey groped by fans “You people are unbelievable”

“Respect Halsey and DO NOT touch her or anyone like this without their consent” reads the caption on viral video of the incident.

Seen by over 14 million people on X (Twitter) the video gives an up close view of the uncomfortable incident.

Halsey is seen at the front of the stage greeting fans and holding their hands.

However what should have been an innocent moment turns sinister as a hand is seen sliding up the front of the singers skirt.

Moments later the same hand moves to cup the singers buttocks where it remains until it appears a security guards hand removes it.

I can’t even believe i have to say this. Respect Halsey and DO NOT touch her or anyone like this without their consent. You people are unbelievable.#BackToBadlandshttps://t.co/eIJKB1pzU2 — halsey archive (@haIseylq) November 6, 2025

Fans have been quick to denounce the behaviour as they lashed out on social media in response.

“This is fucking disgusting and she’s going to stop coming into the crowd if people keep doing this shit” wrote one.

“Halsey is too nice, she should’ve thrown the mic at their face” said another.

“that’s harassment, the efff is going on with people? I feel disgusted and I’m so sorry she went through it with the people who should make her feel safer than anyone because she is vulnerable around them too” another commented on X (Twitter).

So far there has been no offical comment or response from Halsey in relation to the incident and no social media comments addressing the issue.