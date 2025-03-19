Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Continues To Receive Death Threats

Proudly gay footballer Josh Cavallo has once again spoken up about the “multiple death threats” he receives every day.

In an episode of FIFPRO’s Footballers Unfiltered podcast, released yesterday, the 25-year-old talked about his coming out journey, sharing the vast amount of abuse he withstands.

“There [are] multiple, multiple, multiple death threats that come my way daily still. It’s quite sad to see,” he said. “In the world of football, being an openly gay player is a very toxic place. It’s something that not everyone would be able to handle.

“We’re still a very, very long way off being [accepted] in this space.”

At age 21, Cavallo became the first active, openly gay player in men’s professional football, and has since become an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and homophobia in sport.

It’s not the first time Cavallo has faced death threats, though he’s said he continues to speak so openly about his experiences in order to inspire others struggling with their sexuality.

“I share my life via this social media platform to help individuals grow around the world. To feel empowered in their own skin. To be comfortable with the person they wish to be,” said Cavallo in an Instagram post.

“I’m hand on heart so proud of how much my football club and the LGBTQIA+ community have grown in the world of football but we have to remember there is still a huge amount of work left.”

Queer backlash to World Cup host

The midfielder made headlines last year when he voiced his concerns about his safety playing football in Saudi Arabia, which is set to host the FIFA 2034 World Cup.

“I honestly wouldn’t feel safe,” Cavallo told The Mirror in April.

“It’s so sad to say that but even in my football career, there’s certain countries I will not go to and play my club football or play with the national team in.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia, and is punishable by death.

The move was criticised by human rights organisations, with 21 groups, including Saudi diaspora human rights organisations, migrant workers’ groups, fans’ representatives and global human rights organisations, sharing a statement on Amnesty International’s website.

“At every stage of this bidding process, FIFA has shown its commitment to human rights to be a sham,” said Amnesty International’s Head of Labour Rights and Sport, Steve Cockburn.

“Meanwhile, its continued failure to compensate migrant workers who were exploited in Qatar provides scant confidence that lessons have been learned. FIFA must urgently change course and ensure that the World Cup is accompanied by wide-ranging reforms in Saudi Arabia, or risk a decade of exploitation, discrimination and repression connected to its flagship tournament.”