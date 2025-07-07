Gay Footballer Josh Cavallo Officially Farewells Australia

Josh Cavallo, the worlds first openly gay male professional footballer player has officially bid farewell to Australia and his home team Adelaide United.

The football star and LGTQIA+ advocate took to social media with a touching message for his fans as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

Cavallo will be joined by his fiance Leighton Morrell as they move to the UK.

Josh Cavallo: “It’s not goodbye forever”

In may this year Josh Cavallo announced he would be leaving Adelaide United for new opportunities overseas.

He announced the news via a statement for the club, thanking them and his fans for their ongoing support.

“Adelaide United gave me the platform to grow as a footballer, but more importantly, it gave me a place to grow as a person,” he said in a club statement.

“I’ll always be grateful to this club for embracing me and allowing me to live authentically” he said at the time.

Now Josh Cavallo is bidding his final farewell to Australia, for now.

“It’s not goodbye forever but now, it’s time to leave the nest with my fiancé by my side” he wrote in a post on instagram accompanied by an image of himself and Morrell kissing on the football field.

Cavallo proposed to Morrell on the field of Adelaide United FC’s Coopers Stadium in March 2024.

“Football and life have taken me further than I ever imagined, and new opportunities have led to a new life waiting for us across the world” he continued.

“I never imagined that living my truth would unlock doors from the pitch to every corner of my personal life” he said.

Cavallo made international headlines when he came out as gay while playing for Adelaide United in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JOSH CAVALLO (@joshua.cavallo)

Despite receiving waves of support from around the world, propelling him into the spotlight as an LGBTQIA+ advocate, he received some backlash, including regular death threats.

“Whether you’ve followed my journey from the beginning or found strength in it along the way, your presence has meant more than words can ever say” he said to his fans in the post.

“Especially to the LGBTQ+ community, you are the reason I never gave up.”

“You helped me see that I wasn’t alone and that none of us are.”

“For the boy who once looked in the mirror and questioned why he was different, this is proof that you can find your place in this world.”

“Goodbye home.”

Cavallo has yet to confirm which club he will be moving to in the UK as the deal is still being finalised, but for now he has officially moved on from his time with Adelaide United.