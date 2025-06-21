Gay Porn Star Austin Wolf Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Charges

Controversial gay porn star Austin Wolf has pleaded guilty in court to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The adult film star was arrested over allegations of sending and receiving hundreds of images and videos containing child sexual exploitation materials in 2024.

Austin Wolf pleads guilty as he breaks down in court

American gay porn star Austin Wolf who’s real name is Justin Heath Smith has pleaded guilty as he broke down in court overnight.

Wolf was originally arrested last year in relation to sending explicit content featuring minors over the the messaging app Telegram.

It was alleged that over 200 images and videos were found when his apartment was raided in April 2024.

His original charges included one count of distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material, he was further charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material, including images of children under 12.

The United States Department of Justice issued a statement at the time regarding the arrest and charges against the actor.

In the statement US attorney Damian Williams said “As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped.”

“Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI.”

They further state that “between March 24 and March 28, 2024, SMITH, using an anonymous Telegram account, exchanged hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant.”

However on Friday he appeared in Manhattan Federal Court where he pleaded guilty to charges of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

“In late 2023 or early 2024, I induced a 15-year-old to engage in a sex act, I don’t remember through text or [social media], but phones were definitely used. I know what I was doing was wrong,” he admitted while breaking down in tears in the court room.

“I apologise. I knew it was wrong when I did it. I don’t blame anyone else for my conduct. [although] It was another person engaging in the conduct. I take full 100 percent responsibility for my actions and I am prepared for the consequences,” he said.

Smith is facing a minimum sentence of ten years and up to life in prison.

He will be sentenced on September 9 when it is anticipated the charges of child exploitation materials against him will be dropped.

If you feel distressed reading the story, please make sure to reach out to support services.



For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention contact Lifeline online or call 13 11 14



For Australia-wide LGBTQIA+ peer support contact QLife online or call 1800 184 527.