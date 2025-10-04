“Golden Gays” Sitcom Mid-Century Modern Cancelled After First Season

Max Mutchnick has announced on social media this week that his latest project Mid-Century Modern will not return for a second season.

The queer sitcom that was likened to a gay version of the Golden Girls received plenty of positive attention when it debuted, however it seems that was not enough to keep it going.

After ten episodes the show will not return.

Mid-Century Modern cancelled after just one season

Mid-Century Modern was a fresh new approach to the sitcom genre that placed a group of gay men front and centre as the lead characters of the show.

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the creators of the iconic sitcom Will & Grace recruited Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham for the project with high hopes.

The show saw Bomer and Graham’s characters move in with the wealthy Bunny, planed by Lane as they all faced the prospect of ageing as single gay men in a modern world following the death of their friend.

All three resided with Sybil, Bunny’s mother in Palm Springs, with the show following many of the tropes and style of the Golden Girls.

Mid-Centry Modern went on to leap to the top of the charts appearing at number one on the Hulu charts back in March.

The show also picked up several Emmy nominations and managed to achieve a very solid 7.5/10 rating on IMDB.

Talking to OUT Magazine at the time Bomer reflected on the importance of the show and the support queer people have in their chosen family, “to have a group of people who I could find myself with in a safe way was everything to me” he said of his own friendships.

“It’s one of the things that really resonated with me the most about this piece,” he said.

“Until you can live your authenticity in all aspects of your life and it’s safe to do that, they are your gateway. They are your safe haven. They are your future. They are your path to finding your true self.”

However despite the positive reception it wasn’t enough for the show to continue with Max Mutchnick mourning the cancellation of the show on Instagram this week.

“Ten great episodes… Not enough. But we loved making every single one of them. We’re gonna miss our very special show. Thanks to everyone who watched.”

Mutchnick did not disclose the reasoning for the cancellation of the show.

Mid-Century Modern season one is still available to stream on Disney Plus in Australia.