‘Goodbye India’: Gay Couple Posts Video Just Hours Before Devastating India Air Plane Crash

A British gay couple, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and Jamie Ray Meek, tragically lost their lives in the catastrophic crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12, mere hours after sharing a heartfelt farewell video from Ahmedabad Airport.

In the Instagram video, Fiongal, 39, and Jamie, 45, co-founders of the UK-based spiritual wellness centre The Wellness Foundry, appeared serene and joyful as they prepared to board their flight to Gatwick Airport.

“We are at the airport. Just boarding. Goodbye, India,” Greenlaw-Meek said with a smile.

Meek added, “Bye, goodbye, 10-hour flight back to England.”

Greenlaw-Meek concluded, “Going back happily, happily, happily calm.”

The couple had spent ten days in India, immersing themselves in spiritual practices and cultural experiences.

In a video posted from their hotel the night before their departure, Fiongal reflected, “It is our last night in India and we have had a magical experience. There have been quite a few mind-blowing things that have happened … We are going to make a blog about the whole trip.”

India Air Flight 171 crash claims 241 lives on board, 28 on ground

Tragically, their journey ended when Flight 171 crashed approximately 30 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, plummeting into the B.J. Medical College complex.

The disaster claimed 241 lives on board and at least 28 on the ground, making it one of the deadliest aviation accidents in recent Indian history.

The sole survivor was Vishwash Kumar Ramesh from Leicester, who was seated near an emergency exit. He told The Hindustan Times he has “no idea” how he survived.

“Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” he said. “I don’t know how I survived.”

Meek’s family: ‘ It is all very raw for [us] at the moment’

Jamie’s brother, Nick Meek, expressed the family’s grief to The Times, stating, “We were expecting him home on [Thursday night]. He should have landed at 6:30pm and then driven up for about 11 to get his dog who is staying with our mum. She is not in a good way. It is all very raw for her at the moment. It’s a lot to take in and we only heard this news a couple of hours ago. Jamie and his husband Fin had been out there for ten days as a couple to do a wellness retreat.”