Hailey Bieber Claps Back At Trolls Over Transgender Comments

Celebrity Entertainment News
Michael James
October 26, 2025
Image: Image: Hailey bieber In Your Dreams Podcast

Model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has delivered a powerful response to online trolls who label her as transgender.

The wife of Justin Bieber has refused to accept it as an insult, choosing to shine a light on transphobia instead.

Hailey Bieber claps back “As if being trans is a diss?”

Hailey Bieber wasn’t holding back when she responded to online trolls this week.

In her podcast, In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele, the 28 year old addressed comments she’s received from trolls online.

“People are trying to be mean,” she told host Owen Thiele on the latest episode.

“They’re like, ‘She looks trans.’ And I’m like, why do you think that’s a diss?” she stated.

The tone shifted as Bieber reflected on how bizarre it is that “being trans” is treated as a negative put down against her.

“As if being trans is a diss?” she asked. “Some of the most beautiful women, and men, in the world are trans. I don’t take that offensively at all.”

She also called for more compassion across society as she continued her discussion with Thiele.

“My big dream is that people have more empathy,” she said. “If we could meet each other with a little bit more understanding, I feel like society would be a better place.”

Hailey Bieber has previously shown her support for the LGBTQIA+ community publicly in 2023.

Bieber joined GLAAD in signing an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Neal Mohan (You tube), and Shou Zi Chew (Tik Tok).

The letter called on the tech giants to help stop “hate, harassment, and disinformation” against the LGBTQIA+ community.

Other high profile celebs also signed, including Laverne Cox, Elliot Page and Ariana Grande.

