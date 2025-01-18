Hairy Mary’s First Birthday Bash
Image: Hairy Mary's From Instagram @hairymarysgc
It’s hard to believe it’s been twelve months since Hairy Mary’s opened their doors on the Gold Coast last year, cementing themselves as the only full time LGBTQIA+ venue on the Gold Coast.
Since then Steven Fahd and his team have continued to deliver exciting and engaging events all year as they offer a safe and inclusive space for the community that has seen the venue thrive.Now to help celebrate their success they are inviting the community to come together and celebrate with their first birthday party!
“Thank you to everyone who has supported us over this past year, we are eternally grateful for each and every one of you We couldn’t have done it without you” they said.
“We hope you can all come and join us at the bar on Friday January 31st for our birthday party to celebrate 1 year of Hairy Mary’s!”
When: January 31, 5pm-1am
Where: Hairy Mary’s, Surfers Avenue, Mermaid Beach
Information: Find more information at hairymarys.com.au
