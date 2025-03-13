Hamish Macdonald Claps Back At Homophobic Listener Live On Air

Michael James
March 13, 2025
Image: Image: ABC

ABC Radio Sydney Mornings host Hamish MacDonald has hit back at a homophobic listener live on air this morning,

Macdonald put the listener in their place after they sent a complaint about him referencing his husband on air.

Hamish Macdonald “Everyone is welcome. Hate and intolerance is not”

Earlier this year former Q & A host Hamish Macdonald took over ABC Radio Sydney Mornings as their breakfast host.

The veteran broadcaster made his debut in January and has hosted the program weekly on Monday – Thursdays.

While all had been going well for the next host, this week he received an expected text from a caller.

In a response to MacDonald mentioning he had sent a text message to someone else, originally intended for his husband, listener Bev decided to text the program with the host reading it out live in on air.

“Do dedicated ABC listeners have to listen to Hamish Macdonald discussing on a regular basis his gay lifestyle? Today sending text meant for husband going to wrong person. I’m sure there are many more interesting topics to be discussing than that. Boring,”

However after his time on Q & A Hamish is well versed in dealing with negative comments and feedback from the public and decided to tackle the homophobic comments head on.

Responding to the complaint he took his stance with Bev.

“I’ve just made a vow to myself, in coming back to the ABC more permanently, that I’ll deal with this stuff directly and succinctly,” he said.

“Bev, it’s not a lifestyle. I’m very proud of the person I am and more broadly and more importantly this is a big, open, thoughtful conversation, that we’re having here on mornings” he continued.

“Let’s keep it going. Everyone is welcome. Hate and intolerance is not. I’ll leave it at that Bev” he concluded.

Following the program ABC posted the segment on their social media with Macdonald received widespread praise for handling of the situation.

“Appalling! Hamish McD is one of the best the ABC has. So it was ok for Richard Glover and James Valentine to talk about their spouses but not a gay man? Get a life Bev” wrote one user.

“Handled with the utmost class, Hamish. Everyone is welcome. Bigotry isn’t” said comedian Kirsty Webeck.

“Other announcers talk about their families. Just because Hamish has a different family to yours why can’t he discuss it openly? Talking openly and gently hopefully promotes discussion and understanding” reads another of the numerous calls of support for the broadcaster.

Listen to the full segment below.

 

