Hannah & Can On Navigating Love, Life, Visibility And Negativity On The Block

When Hannah and Can walked onto the of The Block Australia this year, they weren’t just stepping into a renovation competition they were making history.

As only the second lesbian couple in the show’s 21 season history, their presence was another important step forward for visibility and LGBTQIA+ representation on primetime Australian television and it isn’t something the pair are taking lightly.

Hannah and Can sat down to chat with The Star Observer about their time on the show, the importance of visibility and handling the negativity that comes with it.

“Coming out for us is something we need to do on the daily”

When Hannah and Can stepped onto the set of The Block the pair were one of the freshest couples on the show, having only been dating for just over a year, they were facing many new experiences together, including being out and proud on national television.

“I’m always of the belief that I am who I am and I don’t really think about my sexuality” Hannah says.

“I’m just like, I’m Hannah. I know I’m a bit wild, a bit crazy, but at the same time it was like, wow, then you think about it like, to be out and proud together and to show Australia what two women can do together, I think that’s really, really important. So then it was just like, OK, let’s do this, let’s talk about it and let’s be an upstander and a voice for people that don’t feel so comfortable with themselves.”

Can reflected on the experiences for both of them as they navigate not only coming out on national television, but in their everyday life.

“As two femme presenting women coming out for us is something we need to do on the daily, you know, at every job, every friendship, every time we meet someone, it it is like we’re coming out because people assume we’re sisters or we’re friends and facing that was something quite large to go on national TV and literally out ourselves to everyone that will now know us who watches The Block that we are lesbians, and we are a couple.”

“That was pretty big for me because in my growing up, my coming out story wasn’t so easy as Hannahs, like I did hide myself and I felt a lot of shame as a teenager. So it was a huge step to come out and it was a great season to do it as well.”

A Pride-Powered Beginning

The season began with a bang at Daylesford’s iconic ChillOut Festival in rural Victoria, a colourful and joyous moment captured on national TV as the contestants were tasked with building their own pride floats which they proudly stood atop as they weaved through the crowds.

For Can, who had never attended a Pride celebration before, it was transformative.

“This was the first one [a pride event] I’d ever been to believe it or not… it was the first time. It was absolutely incredible. I can’t wait to go to another one. I would love to go to Sydney and do the actual Mardi Gras, but yeah the first time ever doing a Pride festival and being in a float that we designed was pretty extraordinary.”

Hannah was equally moved by the experience, something they didn’t quite expect when signing up for the show.

“It was so amazing. There’s so many people there for such a small town… everyone was so welcoming and excited and even like had their dogs dressed up like it was super cool. And we interacting with everyone and they were so excited for us, that felt really nice.”

Navigating Negativity

While their time on the show has been overwhelmingly positive, online backlash has been unavoidable. With the girls both locking down their social media accounts to avoid online trolls, unfortunately reading the comments online was unavoidable.

“Who ordered the Scissor Sisters?” Hannah recalled reading in the comments. “It was just like, “typical diversity ticking boxes” and “Oh, we came to watch The Block, not Mardi Gras or pride” and there was a lot of like” you’ve lost my vote for watching” and “never watching this again,” “it’s not a pride festival” and things like that” she says.

Can spoke candidly about how confronting that negativity was after overcoming her own fears and coming out on national television.

“But also I think it like it showed like my message on that opening episode was that I’ve had such a hard time coming out and I felt so much shame and I didn’t feel accepted and it was this big celebration of just owning who I was and then to just be met with the exact same energy of being shut down again, that’s what everyone is scared of. And I think coming on the show, we were hoping that young kids and communities would watch and be like, ‘oh, that’s so awesome! Good on them.’ But then the negative trolls on social media just really bring that all back and I think like for young kids watching, they might read the comments and go ‘ohh actually that is a little bit scary. I don’t want all that hate.“

But despite the trolls, both remain determined to focus on being visible and proud to show the younger generations there’s nothing to fear.

“We wanted to show young kids. It doesn’t matter who you are or how you identify, you can do anything you want,” Hannah said.



“We want to show the younger generation coming through or people struggling with their identity or sexuality that they literally can do anything and it’s OK to put yourself on a national forum and be yourself. I think there’s nothing worse than growing up in the world as not yourself, that takes a lot of energy.”

But Hannah remains upbeat with plenty of positive being sent to the pair as well. “There is a lot of positive comments and a lot of support as well. So I think they outweigh the negatives. It’s a really small sample of people that have the time in their day or energy to go out of their way to make a negative comment about someone else they don’t even know, like that takes a certain person. I could never do that like it doesn’t make sense to me.”

Love, Design, and Bold Choices

Inside the competition, Hannah and Can’s creativity shines as they promise lots of loud and different designs that go against the norm of their other competitors.

“We really wanted to get on The Block and just do something really creative and really different and that’s who we are at home. We had a lot of fun using the budget to do some pretty like pops of colour and just some zany like things” Can says.

And while renovating under pressure tested their relationship, it ultimately brought them closer.

“We had a few arguments, bold disagreements, but we quickly come back together and connect with love,” Hannah shared. “I think like we know each other on such a deep, deeper level, I think 12 weeks [on the show] equals 12 years. I feel like I’ve been with Can forever, but in a good way.”

Can agreed revealing the pair are now even considering marriage after the show.

“It aged us, it accelerated us, you know Hannah and I are talking about getting married now… I love Hannah so deeply. She’s my best friend, and I know we can do anything together if we can do The Block”

At the heart of their journey on The Block, Hannah and Can want LGBTQIA+ audiences to feel seen.

“Like the biggest message we wanted to put out on The Block is that it doesn’t matter who you are, doesn’t matter who you love or how you identify. You have a very solid place in this world. You belong and you can do amazing things” they said.

You can watch Hannah and Can on The Block Australia on Channel 9.