Harry K Launches Precious, Brisbane’s Newest Regular Queer Night In Fortitude Valley

For over twenty years the name Harry K has been synonymous with Brisbane’s biggest and gayest events, now Harry is set to Launch his latest event, Precious.

The latest project from the founder of Fluffy is set to reinvigorate the Brisbane nightlife once again.

Precious is set to launch this June and Harry is excited to share this unique and vibrant space with the community.

Precious to launch June 7

After resting his iconic Brisbane event, Fluffy, following twenty year of success Harry K has been bringing taking his iconic events across Brisbane. From rooftops to warehouses and laneways the Harry K parties have continued.

However his latest venture, Precious, is something more.

“PRECIOUS is more than just a party” he says.

“It’s a vibrant, inclusive space designed to reconnect Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ community and allies with the joy of dance, expression, and late-night magic.”

“Set to become the city’s new go-to destination every Saturday night, PRECIOUS promises the best music, fierce performers, stunning visuals, and a rotating cast of entertainment that keeps things fresh — and a little bit outrageous.”

Located in the iconic Enigma nightclub in Fortitude Valley, Precious will kick off every Saturday night from June 7 with a host of stellar performers delivering an unforgettable evening every week.

“At the heart of it all is our PRECIOUS TEAM” he says.

Firstly, we have our PRECIOUS DOLLS — a signature drag collective featuring some of Australia’s most celebrated and fierce queens: Beverly Kills, Freya Armani, Luna Thicc, Tall Jan, and Mandy Moobs.

But it wouldn’t be a night out without incredible DJ’s and Precious is all set with an incredible lineup of talent.

“We have our PRECIOUS DJS – the soundtrack to any night gives the event its SOUL and we are proud to have the best including Raul Pedro, Ney Like A Horse, Luke Labeat & Richie LeStrange plus we will be highlighting amazing talent from all around Australia.”

This incredible group of performers will bring unique themed performances to the Precious stage every week as well as hosting a range of surprise guests and not to mention the regular go-go boys, ensuring every night is a night not to be missed.

“I created PRECIOUS to give Brisbane something it’s been missing — a proper dance club for our community. A place to dance, escape, feel safe, and be entertained by the best in the country. This is my evolution post FLUFFY era” Harry says.

For more details and information follow @apreciousclub on Instragram.

Precious will a launch at Enigma nightclub on Saturday June 7 with the partying continuing every week.