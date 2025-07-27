Harry K Launches SoPop on Friday Nights In Brisbane

Michael James
July 27, 2025
Harry K Launches SoPop on Friday Nights In Brisbane
Brisbane DJ and event producer Harry K has launched his latest initiative as he continues to make weekends in Brisbane more LGBTQIA+ friendly.

Harry is set to launch his latest venture SoPop at Enigma nightclub, the news follow the recent release of his latest Saturday night venture.

Harry K to launch SoPop

Since wrapping up his Sunday night venture Fluffy after twenty years Harry K has been expanding his range of events across Brisbane and Fortitude Valley.

Earlier this year Harry K launched another first for Brisbane as he took over Bakery Lane in Fortitude Valley for the very first Outrageous Laneway Party.

Following this he launched his latest LGBTQIA+ club night at Enigma nightclub in Fortitude Valley, Precious.

Brisbane crowds have responded well to the event as they flock to the newest club night in the valley.

“Precious is becoming what Fluffy was back at the old Family Nightclub Days” he said on Instagram this week.

“It’s what l’ve always wanted to bring back to Brisbane. Even though nothing will compare to that Golden Era of clubbing we have something that comes pretty f#cking close. We finally have a dance club that everyONE is welcome and the club vibe and atmosphere is lit as F#OK!”

Now Harry K is set to do it all again with SoPop on Friday nights.

Also featuring at Enigma nightclub SoPop is set to pay homage to some of the most iconic songs and artists in music history every Friday night.

“It’s my ode to pop music and all the icons I’ve been obsessed with since I started listening to music” Harry said.
“Every beat, every lyric, every moment that made you scream, cry, dance or even heal. From Britney to Beyoncé, Gaga to Charli, every era and every icon gets their moment.”
“This one’s for the lovers of pop, the party starters, the Friday night faithfuls, and everyone who just wants to lose it on the dancefloor.”
Harry will also be also introducing the soPOP STARS Lulu Lemans, Ladybird & host Kora Kurvacious who will be bringing to life all the songs that created the soundtrack to all our lives plus inviting guests to join them each week.
SoPop launches on Friday August 1 at Enigma nightclub in Fortitude Valley.
Image: Harry K

