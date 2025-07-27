Harry K Launches SoPop on Friday Nights In Brisbane
Brisbane DJ and event producer Harry K has launched his latest initiative as he continues to make weekends in Brisbane more LGBTQIA+ friendly.
Harry is set to launch his latest venture SoPop at Enigma nightclub, the news follow the recent release of his latest Saturday night venture.
Harry K to launch SoPop
Since wrapping up his Sunday night venture Fluffy after twenty years Harry K has been expanding his range of events across Brisbane and Fortitude Valley.
Earlier this year Harry K launched another first for Brisbane as he took over Bakery Lane in Fortitude Valley for the very first Outrageous Laneway Party.
Following this he launched his latest LGBTQIA+ club night at Enigma nightclub in Fortitude Valley, Precious.
Brisbane crowds have responded well to the event as they flock to the newest club night in the valley.
“Precious is becoming what Fluffy was back at the old Family Nightclub Days” he said on Instagram this week.
“It’s what l’ve always wanted to bring back to Brisbane. Even though nothing will compare to that Golden Era of clubbing we have something that comes pretty f#cking close. We finally have a dance club that everyONE is welcome and the club vibe and atmosphere is lit as F#OK!”
Now Harry K is set to do it all again with SoPop on Friday nights.
Also featuring at Enigma nightclub SoPop is set to pay homage to some of the most iconic songs and artists in music history every Friday night.
