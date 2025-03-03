Here Are All The Queer Wins & Snubs At The Oscars 2025

The 2025 Academy Awards were looking to be a pretty queer affair with several films and actors primed to score one of the coveted Oscars at the ceremony today.

However despite much anticipation for some of our queer favourites, it was a very interesting evening in the end.

Check out how it all went down for our queer favourites this year.

Wicked and Emilia Perez fall short

Two of the biggest queer films of the year were lining up to take home some of the most hotly contested oscars at the annual awards ceremony today.

Emilia Perez and Wicked lead the charge with 13 and 10 nominations respectively.

Musical film Emilia Perez, about a cartel boss who wants to fake their own death to retire and transition and live as a woman was generating plenty of early buzz.

However some of the films chances of success were torpedoed when the films star, trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón landed herself in controversy when a series of her offensive tweets were uncovered.

Gascón, who was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the film, appeared at the awards ceremony however opted to skip the red carpet after the backlash in recent months.

Her nomination made her the first openly trans actress to nominated for the Best Actress award, she was also widely nominated for her performance across all the major awards ceremonies this year.

Despite picking up so many nominations, the film only walked away with two wins at the end of the night with El Mal taking home the gong for Best Original Song and Zoe Saldaña walking away with Best Supporting Actress, after already cleaning up multiple trophies across the awards season.

Interestingly enough both omitted any mention of Karla Sofía Gascón from their acceptance speeches.

All eyes were certainly on Wicked and its stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from the opening moments of the show as the pair kicked off the ceremony with an incredible musical performance.

Whilst Ariana opened with a stunning rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, Cynthia brought the house down as she closed with her half of the iconic hit Defying Gravity.

Despite their undeniable talent and popularity of the film, Wicked picked up just two oscars elsewhere.

Gay costume designer Paul Tazewell took home the award of Best Costume Design for his work on the film. Wicked also took home a second design trophy for Best Production Design. Tazwell’s win however was history making, he became the first black man to ever take home the award for Best Costume Design.

Sadly both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked away empty handed with the film also missing out on Best Picture to Anora, which ended up taking home five trophies on the evening.

A somewhat quiet contender in the race for the Best Actor award for the evening was the charismatic Colman Domingo who was up for his role in Sing Sing, however he ultimately missed out to Adrien Brody who scored the trophy for his role in The Brutalist.

Legendary singer and song writer Elton John was also in the running for Best Original Song for his song Never Too Late, from his documentary Elton John: Never Too Late however he failed to take home the win.