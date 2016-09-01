—

HIV organisations with creative ideas could be the recipient of a share in $180,000 in funding.

The Positive Action Community Grants (PACG – Australia) program is being run by ViiV Healthcare who is offering $180,000 in funding to support the country’s most innovative ideas and promising solutions for HIV care, designed to improve the lives of those people living with and affected by HIV in Australia, and improve future management of the disease.

The grants will be awarded to programs that deliver support, and interventions to communities most vulnerable to HIV, involving people living with HIV (PLHIV) in a sustainable and meaningful way.

ViiV Healthcare’s country manager Michael Grant is calling on Australian HIV community organisations to submit their innovative and practical solutions for overcoming the barriers to optimal HIV treatment, care and prevention.

“Positive Action Community Grants will be awarded to those proposals that look to make a real, lasting and positive impact on Australia’s HIV community,” Grant said.

“By allocating vital funds where they are needed most, our goal is to not only continue, but to expand our support for the HIV community in Australia, to help shape an environment where people living with and affected by HIV are empowered to live their best lives possible.

“We’re interested in hearing from grassroots organisations with connections to the HIV community, to uncover the issues impacting on various groups affected by HIV in Australia, and to support the emergence of pioneering approaches to addressing and resolving these issues.”

Past PACG – Australia recipients have included the WA AIDS Council, who received funding to support its innovative approach to tackling one of the newer challenges in HIV – aging – with the launch of a pilot program last year to educate and train aged care workers in best practice care of PLHIV.

PACG Australia entries close tomorrow and to find out more information click here.