Holden Sheppard Nominated In 2026 Australian of the Year Awards

West Australian author Holden Sheppard has been shortlisted in the 2026 Australian Of The Year Awards.

Sheppard has been named in the top four in the category of Australia’s Local Hero Award.

Holden announced his shock at the news on social media today.

Holden Sheppard nominated for Local Hero Award

It’s been a huge year for Holden Sheppard, on top of the release of his newest book King Of Dirt, he’s also seen his work adapted from book to screen.

Invisible Boys launched onto Aussie screens earlier this year to rave reviews as it rocketed up the charts.

Holden’s raw and passionate story telling resonated with readers and viewers, so much so that he’s been nominated for one of Australia’s top honours.

“Far out. Absolutely honoured and deeply humbled to be recognised in the 2026 Australian of the Year Awards announced today” he wrote on Faceook.

“I am one of four WA finalists for the “Australia’s Local Hero” Award, which has blown my mind in the best way.” he said.

Holden revealed he had been recognised for furthering LGBTQIA+ representation, including for rural gay and bisexual men, through his work in books and television, which include Invisible Boys, The Brink and King Of Dirt. He is also being recognised for his work in mental health awareness and his campaigning on AI ethics.

While Holden’s achievements are impressive, he is still humble about his nomination.

“I am humbled and so grateful for this recognition of both my creative work and volunteer advocacy work” he told The Star Observer.

“Being a country boy from Gero, an award like this isn’t something I would expect someone like me to ever be recognised with, so I am grappling a bit with imposter syndrome, especially being among three truly incredible fellow nominees” he continued.

While he is very stoked about the award, Holden told the Star Observer that he recognised that importance of the voice he gives to the community, when it is needed now more than ever.

“I am taking this award nomination as a win for our whole community, not just me: a signal that telling and writing authentic Aussie LGBTQIA+ stories matters to Australia, and that the broader Australian community does care about us, especially in a time when our community is facing a resurgent wave of homophobia and transphobia.”

“As a gay writer, I am not usually super political: my art itself is my form of advocacy. I write for the invisible boys and men of the world who have struggled with coming to terms with their sexuality. I’m honoured when other people in the LGBTQIA+ community resonate with these stories, too – because all of us know all too well the shared experience of shame and struggle.”

“If this award nomination can mean anything for Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community, I hope it encourages people to keep showing up proudly as themselves and keep telling our stories authentically, without fear or shame. Be yourself, and be seen.”

The winners of the awards will be announced on November 13, where Holden promises he may even attend wearing a shirt, with sleeves!