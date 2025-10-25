Ian Thorpe Appointed To Advise on Brisbane Olympics Planning

Ian Thorpe, five-time Olympic gold medallist, has been appointed to the Athletes and Sports Advisory Group for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He is joining fellow champion swimmer Susie O’Neill (chair of the group), wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley and canoeist Jessica Fox.

Ian Thorpe to advise on 2032 Olympics

The board of the Games recently announced the group’s expansion, in a move to keep athletes’ voices central to the planning process.



“Ian is not only one of Australia’s greatest Olympians, but an incredible advocate for the success and support of athletes across Australia,” O’Neill said.

The new advisory group is one of four designed to shape the direction of Brisbane 2032. Others include groups for First Nations people, the commercial sector and regional mayors. This wider input aims to ensure the Games benefit all of Queensland, not just the host city in Brisbane.



Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Chair of the Host Mayors Advisory Group, said “Expanding the host mayors advisory group means more local voices helping shape a Games that benefits communities across our state.”



Andrew Liveris, President of Brisbane 2032 said “There is an incredible amount of support and goodwill across Queensland and beyond to ensure that our home Games are successful and, importantly, drive meaningful and lasting legacies for local communities.”



This comes as the Queensland Government reduced the size of the Organising Committee Board from 24 to 15 members earlier this year, a move aimed at streamlining decision-making ahead of the Games.



“There is an incredible amount of knowledge, goodwill and desire to accelerate progress and deliver lasting legacies across the initial four advisory groups and I look forward to working closely with members in the years ahead,” Liveris said at the time.



Thorpe has recently been reflecting on his olympic legacy, sharing a recent viewing of his medals on Instagram and sharing a touching tribute to fellow athlete Cathy Freeman.