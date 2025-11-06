Icon Josh Cavallo Is Lending A Hand With A New Series About A Gay Footballer

Australian footballer Josh Cavallo will be consulting on a new web series, Armour, about the coming out of a fictional gay Premier League football player.

As per reporting from Deadline, the show follows “fictional Premier League club Fountains Athletic FC and their rising star Harry Slade, an England international whose world is turned upside down after a risky hook-up with another man leads to his sexts falling into the hands of a tabloid.

“He must make a decision: risk being outed by the press, or control the narrative and tell the world on his own terms.”

The series stars stage and screen’s Jordan Luke Gage, with 10, 10-minute-long episodes that will be free to watch on YouTube.

Created by current National Film and Television School student, Tim Reynard, the series is inspired by his experiences growing up as a closeted, gay, football fan.

“As a Yorkshireman, football has always been in my blood,” he said. “Growing up as a closeted gay man with an obsession for the game, I rarely saw myself reflected in it. With Armour, we want to tell a story that’s raw, authentic and filled with hope – not just for the queer fans craving an idol, but the young players coming up the ranks who need a role model.”

Filming for the web-series is set to start in the first half of 2026.

Right time for story of “hope and authenticity”

Cavallo, who became the first openly gay professional male footballer in the world in 2021, said he was “thrilled” to be consulting on the series, and would be making sure the story feels “as real and grounded as possible – both in the script and with the actors.”

“Coming out as a footballer showed me how powerful visibility can be, but it also reminded me how far we still have to go,” he said.

“With a gay show runner leading the project, there’s a real authenticity driving it, and the fact it will be free to watch on YouTube makes it accessible to young players everywhere. There are so few role models and authentic stories to look to, and this project has the potential to change that.

“It feels like the right time, and the right way, to bring a story of hope and authenticity to football.”

Earlier this year, Cavallo made the decision to move to the UK with his fiancé at the the end of his Adelaide United contract, signing with Peterborough Sports FC.

“There is still a lot of work that needs doing to make sure there is a safe space in football for people like myself,” he said in his first major interview since the move. “I can only keep pushing for what I think is right, and work towards taking out the toxic masculinity in football changing rooms and creating a safe space.”