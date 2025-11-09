Iconic Melbourne Venue The Laird Announces Impending Sale As It Celebrates 45th Birthday

This weekend The Laird in Melbourne celebrated its 45th birthday and shared some exciting developments for the business.

A huge crowd gathered for the historic birthday celebrations as it celebrated in style with the Blue Ball, to mark 45 years.

However it was also revealed that the iconic venue is officially being sold.

A new chapter for The Laird

After forty five years The Laird has cemented itself as an important place of community and celebration in Melbourne and holds its place as one of the oldest LGBTQIA+ venues in Australia.

In 1998 the venue drew much controversy when it was granted an exemption from anti-discrimination laws, allowing it to operate as a men-only space, inclusive of both cisgendered and trans men.

On top of parties and events the venue holds its place in our community history, including being the venue where the longest-running HIV and AIDS health organisation, the Victorian AIDS Council (VAC), in 2018 VAC’s name was changed to Thorne Harbour Health, was also founded in 1983.

Today, The Laird is the official home of VicBears, VicLeather and Melbourne Leather Men and is a vibrant and supportive venue for the local kink community. The pub also supports community groups such as the Thorne Harbour and gay-friendly rugby union club Melbourne Chargers.

The city of Yarra recently acknowledged the importance of the venue announcing The Laird was one of three LGBTQIA+ venues to be granted heritage protection.

Now after 18 years it has been revealed that the venue will be changing hands again.

The announcement was made by Caleb Hawke of Thorne Harbour Health in a speech at the celebrations on the weekend.

“This time next year there will be a new owner to The Laird” Hawke told the crowd before introducing James Dahk, the man behind Melbourne’s fetish party, Hanky, as the man who will be taking the reigns of The Laird in the future.

“Brett, Mark and James want to stress that the legacy of The Laird will continue on as a haven and a meeting place, for cis and trans men and continue celebrate our diverse, kinky and beautiful communities.”

“They’re still sorting out the finer details, as any that owns a business knows, that takes a minute” he said.

He encouraged patrons to “keep calm and carry on” as details of the sale are finalised in the future and reminded them that future planned events will still proceed as planned.

It is understood that the decision to sell stems from financial difficulties for the owners arising from the COVID lockdown laws that commenced in 2020 forcing venues around the country to close their doors, with many struggling to recover after the continued series of lockdowns.

While details of the sale are still in the works the community can remain confident that The Laird still has a vibrant future ahead of it with many more decades of celebrations to come.