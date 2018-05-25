—

A 12-year-old boy has bravely taken on a crowd of 11,000 people who were marching against marriage equality in Celaya, Mexico.

The protest on the weekend was in response to President Enrique Pena Nieto’s introduction of a proposal to allow same-sex marriage, Pink News has reported.

Marches organised by the National Front for the Family drew tens of thousands of protesters in cities around the country.

The anonymous boy jumped into the path of the demonstrators in Celaya, calling for the march to stop.

He later explained to journalist and photographer Manuel Rodriguez that he had a personal reason for opposing the protest.

“I have an uncle who is gay, and I hate that people hate,” said the boy.

A largely conservative country, Mexico does not yet have marriage equality nationally, though Mexico City and other jurisdictions do have laws that allow same-sex marriage.

The Supreme Court last year ruled that federal bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional.

“As the purpose of matrimony is not procreation, there is no justified reason that the matrimonial union be heterosexual, nor that it be stated as between only a man and only a woman,” the court’s ruling read.

“Such a statement turns out to be discriminatory in its mere expression.”