Fashion brand Abercrombie and Fitch has come under fire for posting a tweet that claims Pride is for everyone, and not just LGBTI people.

As part of a new campaign Made for Love, a collaboration between the Trevor Project and Abercrombie and Fitch, the brand tweeted quotes from its employees about Pride, as well as a link to merchandise.

“The Pride community is everybody, not just LGBTIQ people,” one tweet read.

In response, members of the LGBTI community took to Twitter to deride the tweet.

“Okay but pride isn’t about how straight people feel, they’re included in everything like damn let us have SOMETHING for once,” one person tweeted.

“Straight people always feel included, respected, and empowered? That’s why pride exists — for LGBTQ to feel the same,” another tweeted.

how y'all gone All Lives Matter the LGBT community https://t.co/wBc9oqgeP5 — reggie (@1942bs) June 10, 2017

Me seeing Abercrombie and Fitch trying to say Pride Month is for straight people too pic.twitter.com/DWgjUpzw74 — Shane (@shandrick) June 10, 2017

straight people always feel included, respected, and empowered? that's why pride exists — for LGBTQ to feel the same — Biz Hurst (@TheBizHurst) June 11, 2017

Okay but #pride isnt about how straight people feel, they're included in everything like damn let us have SOMETHING for once — playing: dragon age⚔ (@_linainverse) June 11, 2017

In light of the backlash Abercrombie and Fitch have since deleted their tweet and tweeted again, saying: “Pride is an important time for the LGBTQ+ community.​ At A&F we work to ensure that everyone feels included, respected and empowered.”