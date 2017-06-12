Fashion brand Abercrombie and Fitch has come under fire for posting a tweet that claims Pride is for everyone, and not just LGBTI people.

As part of a new campaign Made for Love, a collaboration between the Trevor Project and Abercrombie and Fitch, the brand tweeted quotes from its employees about Pride, as well as a link to merchandise.

“The Pride community is everybody, not just LGBTIQ people,” one tweet read.

In response, members of the LGBTI community took to Twitter to deride the tweet.

“Okay but pride isn’t about how straight people feel, they’re included in everything like damn let us have SOMETHING for once,” one person tweeted.

“Straight people always feel included, respected, and empowered? That’s why pride exists — for LGBTQ to feel the same,” another tweeted.

In light of the backlash Abercrombie and Fitch have since deleted their tweet and tweeted again, saying: “Pride is an important time for the LGBTQ+ community.​ At A&F we work to ensure that everyone feels included, respected and empowered.”

