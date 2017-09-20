—

Online book giant Amazon has reportedly removed, then reinstated, a new version of the Bible that’s ‘hella gay’ and features icons including Rihanna.

The book by American vlogger Elijah Daniel has references to gay sex, stars Rihanna as God, and features Jesus turning water into mimosas, Gay Star News has reported.

Also featured in the book is Donald Trump as Satan.

The Holy Bible… But Gayer went straight to number one on the Christian ebooks chart before being banned, though Amazon later reinstated it. The author has also made the book available from its own website.

The revised Bible opens with the line: “in the beginning Lord Rihanna created the heavens and the earth”.

Reviews on Amazon have been overwhelmingly positive and tongue-in-cheek.

One reviewer wrote, “As I read this holy book, the heavens opened and Rihanna’s light shone upon me.”

Daniel was recently in the news for another stunt, paying to become mayor of Hell, Michigan for a day and banning straight people.

“It’s a great place to visit,” he said. “Donald Trump should go to Hell anytime.”