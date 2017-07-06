—

ACTOR Andrew Garfield has faced backlash for comments he made about being “gay”.

The star, who is currently appearing as a gay man with AIDS in the stage production of Angels in America, made the comments during a panel discussion.

“Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch RuPaul’s Drag Race,” he said.

“This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act—that’s all.”

Garfield went on to admit that he is not, in fact, gay.

“Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well,” he said.

People have taken to social media to voice their criticism of Garfield’s comments.

“Rich straight white men try to be interesting vol. 53,” tweeted one person.

“Andrew Garfield wants the cultural capital of saying he’s gay,” wrote another.

Another person suggested the whole thing could have been avoided by hiring a gay actor to play a gay role.

Andrew Garfield is "gay without the physical act" because he watches RuPaul. – Rich Straight White Men Try To Be Interesting Vol. 53 — akili (@broxbeeble) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield really said he's a gay man without the physical act because he watched Ru Paul's drag race lmfao — cassandra (@mulhoIIanddr) July 6, 2017

andrew garfield is every closeted bi dude i knew in high school — emi (@plantblogger) July 5, 2017

Whoa this is so nuts I can't imagine how we could have avoided this Andrew Garfield fiasco oh wait yes I can they could've hired a gay actor — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) July 6, 2017

"ANDREW GARFIELD WANTS THE CULTURAL CAPITAL OF SAYING HE'S GAY BUT DOESN'T WANT HIS DICK ANYWHERE NEAR ANOTHER MAN'S ASS" let's be honest… — the HON. Kev Allred (@KevinAllred) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield said a dumb thing about gay culture but I guess I just don't care about getting mad at people who say casually dumb things. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) July 5, 2017