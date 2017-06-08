—

GYM brand Equinox has attracted criticism for its new video for Pride Month explaining the LGBTI+ alphabet that erases parts of the queer community.

The video, produced in collaboration with the LGBT Community Centre in New York, shows 26 voices explaining what each letter of the alphabet means to them, Gay Star News has reported.

“Equinox has always empowered the community to be proud and unapologetic about who they are, but this year, we wanted to make an even more meaningful contribution to a cultural dialogue that is being written before our eyes,” said Elizabeth Nolan, executive creative director at Equinox.

The video has drawn criticism for its choice to highlight allies and advocates for the letter A, rather than asexual or agender people.

Social media has been awash with condemnation of the choice.

“Happy pride, ace community,” tweeted one person. “The A stands for ally because that’s the A that’s actually more welcome at pride.”

“It stands for asexual, aromantic and agender,” wrote another.

As many as 1 per cent of the world is estimated to be asexual. Asexual and agender people are often erased or rejected from the queer community.

The A doesn't stand for ally. It's stands for asexual, aromantic, and agender — Tasha 😺 (@catspaperbacks) June 7, 2017

Happy pride Ace community. The A stands for Ally because that's the A that's actually more welcome at pride. — Riot Rogers 🦄 (@RiotRogers) June 7, 2017

The A stands for asexual/aromantic/agender, NOT ally. Allies are not part of the LGBTQ+ community. Allies don't get a letter. — Becca (@beccasbookshelf) June 7, 2017