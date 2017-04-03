—

Australia’s Andreja Pejić has become the first trans model ever to be featured on the cover of GQ magazine.

The supermodel appears on the cover of GQ Portugal’s April edition. She also won Female Model of the Year at the GQ Portugal Awards in October.

“To be honest, I never expected this moment,” said Pejić.

“GQ is such a classic and respected men’s magazine and, while I am very proud of everything I’ve achieved, my modelling career has been everything but classic. So, in a way, this is a meeting of two different worlds and it represents progress.”

Pejić, who has her own line of unisex jewellery, is no stranger to being the first.

She was also the first trans model to be profiled in Vogue, and became the first trans model to front a major beauty campaign when she appeared in a video for US makeup company Make Up For Ever.

Pejic grew up in Melbourne and was scouted as a model when she was 16. Her career has included appearing on the covers of various international magazines, and she is now considered the best-known trans model in the world.