SINGER Barry Manilow has finally revealed that he is gay, and broken his silence on his 40-year relationship with manager Garry Kief.

The 73-year-old said he’d kept the secret for so long as a means to avoid disappointing his fans.

“I thought I would be disappointing them [fans] if they knew I was gay,” he told People Magazine.

“So I never did anything. But when they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy.

“The reaction was beautiful – strangers commenting ‘great for you’, I was so grateful for it.”

Manilow said he met manager Kief in 1978 and that he’d never planned to make their relationship public.

While everyone close to Manilow knew, he said it never dawned on him to say anything public about it as he considers himself to be a private guy.

Manilow and Kief were married in 2014 in a private ceremony in their Palm Springs home in a ceremony that was so secret, news of the reported nuptials didn’t surface until a year later.