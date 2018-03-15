—

A 12-year-old bisexual student in America has taken his own life after after being bullied at his school.

Andrew Leach from South Haven, Mississippi was found dead last week by his parents Matt Leach and Cheryl Hudson.

In an interview with WREG Memphis , Leach said his son had been struggling with his sexuality.

“He finally came out with the information at school that he thought he may be bisexual,” he said.

“I think that really amped up the bullying.”

After discovering that their son had taken his own life, Leach and Hudson found letters that described the pain he was living with.

His classmates had been threatening him and expressing that he wouldn’t be able to escape the bathroom.

Now, his parents want the kids that bullied him to know the effects of their actions, and and to encourage other parents to notice their child’s actions and to watch for suicidal tendencies.

“If you think there’s any chance you child is suffering from depression, their grades are drastically changing, or their eating or sleeping habits have changed, then get in their business,” Leach said.

“Talk to them.

“The loss of any life is never easy, especially when it deals with youth who felt like they never stood a chance in this world.”

A GoFundMe account towards Leach’s memorial has already been established, and raised more than $15,000.

If you or someone close to you needs someone to speak to, you can contact one of these services:

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636

Switchboard: 1800 184 527

Lifeline: 13 11 14