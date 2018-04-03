—

A British man says he has cancelled his television licence because he was sick of seeing so many gay people.

In a now-deleted tweet, Bryan Eastwood bemoaned the diversity he sees on television.

“Every fucking channel I put on is fucking gay boys,” he posted.

“Getting really pissed off with this LGBT being stuffed in our faces at every opportunity. Are there no normal people out there?”

Eastwood evidently put his money where his mouth is, later sharing a picture of a letter showing his television licence had been cancelled.

The posts were up long enough to be shared and joked about by LGBTI people on Twitter.

“Amazing how you seem to just ‘find’ these channels with gay boys on them. Anything you want to tell us?” teased one person.

“So much hate on an Easter morning when it’s all about redemption and forgiveness,” another pointed out—though, as Eastwood’s Twitter bio says he “hates all religions”, he may have been unconvinced.

One person replied to Eastwood to criticise his homophobic outburst and suggest the obvious: just changing the channel.

Bryan, I love your optimism regarding LGBTQ+ media representation, but your runway look was the most disappointing of the day ❤💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/ICLWKb8TcE — Corin Greaves (@CorinGreaves) April 1, 2018

Amazing how you seem to just "find" these channels with gay boys on them. Anything you want to tell us? — Bailey's Dad (@Baileysdad4ever) April 1, 2018

So much hate on a Easter morning when it is all about redemption and forgiveness.. — Kris (@Kris_tang) April 1, 2018

So being gay isn't normal?? So small minded. Oh and you can just turn over you homophobic tit. — Michelle Porter❄ (@missyports) April 2, 2018