A NEW extension for Google Chrome, released for Pride Month, can eliminate homophobic and transphobic slurs from what you read.

According to Gay Times, the new LoveWins extension was developed in an effort to reduce online bullying and help prevent LGBTI people from seeing offensive slurs.

The extension replaces offensive language with positive terms in rainbow colours.

Ivan Adriel of developing company Connector said the new tool is something “we wished had existed when we were teenagers searching for our identity online”.

“Connector is a proud supporter of the [LGBTI] community and, this Pride, we wanted to do something to help make the internet a better place for us all,” he said.

“The tool is designed to search webpages for [LGBTI] slurs, and, when found, make them disappear by replacing them with positive adjectives celebrating what people in the community are: proud, courageous, fearless, friendly.

“The tool also decorates the replacement words with the Pride colours.”

Nearly half of LGBTI young people have been bullied online, and one study showed half regularly encounter discriminatory language online.

The LoveWins extension for Chrome can be downloaded free from the Chrome store.