Ohio State Representative Candice Keller has said that “blame” for mass shootings should fall on “transgender, homosexual marriage, drag queen advocates” alongside other perceived societal failings.

Keller made the extraordinary claims in a post on her personal Facebook page, which has since been screenshot and shared widely in the wake of two deadly mass shootings in the US.

Over the weekend, at least 29 people were murdered in shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, with police believing that the suspect in the El Paso shooting published a white nationalism, anti-immigration manifesto before the attack.

The Dayton shooting suspect is believed to have self-identified as a “leftist” but police have not yet determined a bias motivation behind the attack, which also left his sister dead.

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game,” Keller wrote.

“Why not place the blame where it belongs? The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates),” the post continues.

Throughout, Keller went on to also place blame at the feet of “recreational marijuana”, “fatherlessness”, “violent video games”, “hatred of our veterans”, and several other supposed causes that are not lax gun control laws and the rising tide of white supremacy.

“There needs to be a time for healing before we lash out at the Constitution and one another,” Keller told Dayton Daily News.

“She loves to fan the flames and play the role of victim here, not the nine people who were killed,” said Butler County Democratic Party Chairman Brian Hester, hitting out at his political opponent.

“She is fundamentally unfit for office. She is an embarrassment to her party, to conservatives, to Butler County and to the state Legislature.”

Candice Keller is a Republican state representative from the Dayton area – this was published on her Facebook page, as reported by https://t.co/fvuPliWRL5: https://t.co/KOznWDXTZE pic.twitter.com/VDbpcAx9Xs — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) August 4, 2019

Keller has since deleted the post, and has since said that while part of it sounded like what she had written, she couldn’t be sure if it hadn’t been altered.

She has also, in the past, compared health service Planned Parenthood to the Nazi regime.