—

US Cardinal Raymond Burke has said in an interview that the spate of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church is the result of a “very grave problem of a homosexual culture” within the Church.

Burke gave an interview last week to Catholic Action for Faith and Family regarding the most recent clergy sex abuse.

The interviewer begins by asking Burke about “a widespread practice of homosexuality among clergy” and what he believes is “the root cause of this corruption”, so it gets off the a great start.

But Burke makes no pains to conceal his homophobia and his desire to conflate being gay with paedophilia.

“It was clear after the studies following the 2002 sexual abuse crisis that most of the acts of abuse were in fact homosexual acts committed with adolescent young men,” he says.

“There was a studied attempt to either overlook or to deny this.

“Now it seems clear in light of these recent terrible scandals that indeed there is a homosexual culture, not only among the clergy but even within the hierarchy, which needs to be purified at the root.

“It is of course a tendency that is disordered.”

Burke also blames contraception and “anti-life culture” for encouraging the separation of sex and procreation.

“I believe that there needs to be an open recognition that we have a very grave problem of a homosexual culture in the Church, especially among the clergy and the hierarchy, that needs to be addressed honestly and efficaciously,” Burke claims.

When questioned about whether the Church should update or alter its procedures in terms of dealing with abusive members of the clergy, Burke said no.

“There is no need to develop new procedures. All of the procedures exist in the Church’s discipline, and they have existed throughout the centuries.”

Burke made headlines last year when he called gay people “evil” and suggested that gay family members should be excluded from family gathering and being around children.

He has previously called same-sex marriage “a work of deceit, a lie about the most fundamental aspect of our human nature, our human sexuality” and the advancement of LGBTI rights “a diabolical situation”.