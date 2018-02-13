—

Florida teacher Jocelyn Morffi has been fired from a Miami Catholic school the day after she returned from marrying her wife.

Officials from the Archdiocese of Miami have confirmed that Morffi was fired from her job at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School last Thursday, The Miami Herald reported.

The school sent out a letter informing the school community of the decision, leaving parents shocked and upset.

“We were extremely livid,” said Cintia Cini, a parent of one of Morffi’s students. A group of roughly 20 parents went to the school last Friday to find out why she had been fired.

“They treated her like a criminal and they didn’t even let her get her things out of her classroom.”

According to Cini, the parents didn’t know Morffi had a same-sex partner but that it was immaterial to their children’s education.

“Our only concern was the way she was with our children, the way she taught our children and this woman by far was one of the best teachers out there.”

In an Instagram post, Morffi wrote, “This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result. In their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner.”

Morffi taught at the school for almost seven years. She ran a volunteer program called ‘#teachHope70x070’ which, according to one of Morffi’s friends, would take students out on weekends to provide meals to the homeless around Miami.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese said, “As a teacher in a Catholic school their responsibility is partly for the spiritual growth of the children.

“One has to understand that in any corporation, institution or organization there are policies and procedures and teachings and traditions that are adhered to.

If something along the way does not continue to stay within that contract, then we have no other choice.”

The spokesperson did not explain what exactly the contract violation was that led to Morffi’s firing.

A parent of one of Morffi’s previous students said Morffi “has a way of teaching that is so amazing.”

“This teacher in particular has made such a contribution to the school. She never imposes her personal beliefs on other. She just does everything in love.”