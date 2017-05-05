—

An escapee from the reported gay concentration camps in Chechnya says the police have told parents in the region to kill their gay children.

“They tell the parents to kill their child,” the survivor told news channel France 24.

“They say, ‘Either you do it, or we will.’ They call it ‘cleaning your honour with blood.’”

Emerging reports of more camps suggest at least six concentration camps in Chechnya are now holding gay and bi men.

“We’ve always been persecuted, but never like this,” said the survivor.

“Now they arrest everyone. They kill people, they do whatever they want.”

A spokesperson for Russian president Vladimir Putin claims there is no evidence for the anti-gay concentration camps.

Sir Alan Duncan, British Minister of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, revealed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wanted the elimination of gay men from the region by Ramadan.

“He has carried out other violent campaigns in the past, and this time he is directing his efforts at the LGBTI community,” he said.

“Such comments, attitudes and actions are absolutely beyond contemptible.”