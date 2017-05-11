—

CHELSEA Manning will be released from prison next week, BBC News reports.

The trans US army private had been scheduled for release in 2045, after being convicted for her role in leaking diplomatic cables. Former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence in January, during his last week in office.

Manning confirmed on Twitter this week that her release was going ahead.

“Freedom was only a dream, and hard to imagine,” she tweeted, with a link to a longer statement.

“For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea,” said Manning.

“I can imagine surviving and living as the person who I am and can finally be in the outside world.”

A joint statement from her lawyers said, “Chelsea has already served the longest sentence of any whistleblower in the history of this country. It has been far too long, too severe, too draconian.”

Manning has been held in a male military prison. She has twice attempted suicide, and last year went on a hunger strike until the military agreed to provide her with medical treatment for transition.

Freedom was only a dream, and hard to imagine. Now it's here! You kept me alive <3 https://t.co/abkGoA3fOi — Chelsea Manning (@xychelsea) May 9, 2017