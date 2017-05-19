—

CHELSEA Manning has officially been released from prison after spending nearly seven years there.

The trans US army private had been scheduled for release in 2045 after being convicted for her role in leaking diplomatic cables.

However, former U.S. President Barack Obama commuted her sentence at the beginning of this year, during his last week in office.

Manning confirmed on Twitter last week that her release was going ahead.

“Freedom was only a dream, and hard to imagine,” she tweeted, with a link to a longer statement.

“For the first time, I can see a future for myself as Chelsea,” said Manning.

“I can imagine surviving and living as the person who I am and can finally be in the outside world.”

In the hours since being outside of prison, Manning posted the first photo of herself since being released.

Manning had been held in a male military prison. She has twice attempted suicide, and last year went on a hunger strike until the military agreed to provide her with medical treatment for transition.

Okay, so here I am everyone!! 😜 . CC BY-SA! . #HelloWorld A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT