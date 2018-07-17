—

Music legend and gay icon Cher has announced that she’s recorded an album of ABBA covers inspired by her turn in the upcoming film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Cher features in the sequel to the 2008 film, singing a cover of ‘Fernando’ with co-star Andy Garcia – whose character’s name is, creatively, Fernando – and contributing to a full-cast rendition of ‘Super Trouper’.

The Mamma Mia promo has been in full force with the film released this Thursday.

Cher made the announcement in an interview on the US Today Show with Kathie Lee Gifford, Hornet reported.

“What excites Cher at this point in your life?” Gifford asked.

Cher replied coyly, saying, “Should I say it?”

“After I did ‘Fernando’, I thought, it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs. So I did.”

She said that the album “isn’t what you’d think of” when you imagine ABBA covers “because I did it in a different way.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is Cher’s first film role since starring alongside Christina Aguilera and talking about ‘air rights’ at length in the 2010 camp classic, Burlesque.

She fabulously headlined this year’s Mardi Gras party, performing a medley of her biggest hits.

The Oscar and Grammy-winner is touring Australia later this year, with a series of dates planned for around the country.